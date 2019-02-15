Phyllis Hughes Weinberg MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Phyllis Hughes Weinberg, 90, of Manhattan, New York, died Feb. 10, 2019, at her residence. Born in Schenectady on May 21, 1928, she was the daughter of Charles and Elsie Hughes. She was employed with the New York State Assembly as a senior research analyst for the Republican Party. Aside from her year-round residence in Manhattan, she particularly loved spending summers in Vermont at Lake St. Catherine. She was genuinely devoted to her family, supported her church and local museums, in addition to a great passion for travel with her favorite destination being Egypt. She is survived by her sister, Gwendolyn Teetor; niece, Jennifer Mesiti, and grandniece, Jessica Nakamoto. Mrs. Weinberg was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip H. Weinberg, who died in 1987; and niece, Rebecca Gemette, who died in 1998. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 30 North Ferry St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. George's Episcopal Church in Schenectady, NY; or Lake St. Catherine's Association in Wells, Vermont. Arrangements are entrusted to the Baxter-Andrew Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.