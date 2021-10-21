Phyllis J. Gillotti BENSON — Phyllis Jean (Charron) Gillotti, 77, of Benson, died Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021, at her residence, after a four-year battle with multiple myeloma. Phyllis was born on Sept. 24, 1944, in Rutland, the daughter of Herman J. and Carol (King) Charron. She grew up in West Haven until she was a teenager when the family relocated to Danbury, Connecticut, where she graduated from Danbury High School in 1962. She married Joseph A. Gillotti on Jan. 1, 1965, and they relocated to Benson in 1974. In her early employment years, Phyllis worked as a contracts administrator for Data Control Systems of Danbury, Connecticut, an electronics company serving the aerospace industry with data telemetry equipment. Phyllis was employed for 28 years as an accounts receivables manager for Geiger of Austria in Middlebury, Vermont, and then for a few years by the Vermont Country Store in North Clarendon, Vermont, until her retirement. For more than 60 years, Phyllis was a devoted member of the drum corps community: first, as member of the Hat Makers Drum & Bugle Corps of Danbury, Connecticut; and then as a member of the Miry Brook Fife & Drum Corps (later renamed The Connecticut Rebels of ’76 Fife & Drum Corps); and the Germantown Ancients Fife & Drum Corps. In later years, she was a founding member of The Black River Fife & Drum Corps of Vermont. She was also a founding member of The United States Association of Rudimental Drummers, where she held the office of treasurer. An avid reader, she was a lifelong learner with a particular interest in history. She had been a member of the Benson Home Demonstration Club. Phyllis will be remembered as a wonderful mother, wife and friend with a sweet and generous personality. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Gillotti, of Benson; two daughters, Roseann Keller, of New Milford, Connecticut, and Susan Grivno, of Dover, New Hampshire; two sons, Joseph Gillotti and Roy Gillotti, both of Vergennes; a sister, Denise Pinter, of Bridgewater, Connecticut; a brother, Phillip Charron, of Ocala, Florida; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Charron. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
