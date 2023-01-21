Phyllis J. Komlos ESSEX JCT — Phyllis Jean (Doane) Komlos, 79, peacefully passed away on January 12, 2023, at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction, VT. Phyllis was born in Orwell, VT on September 13, 1943, to Bertrand and Bernadette (Briere) Doane. She is survived by 2 sisters, Joby and her husband David Mallory of Fair Haven, VT and Judy Doane and her husband Bill Cutler of San Francisco, CA, a special cousin Philip Briere of Poultney, VT; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her parents and 2 sisters, Shirley Anne (Doane) Faverty and Flora Jane (Doane) Towle. Phyllis graduated from Champlain College in 1963, Connecticut University in 1980, and earned her Masters at Hartford University in 1983. On April 22, 1983, Phyllis married the love of her life, Joseph Komlos in Cromwell, Connecticut. They eventually moved to West Chazy, New York where for decades, Phyllis worked for the State of New York as a counsellor at Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum security state prison for men, also known as Dannemora Prison. After retirement, Phyllis and Joseph created a magical life along the shores of Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough, NH where they were surrounded by many dear friends. Phyllis had an immense love for animals and deeply cared for those in need. Her love for humanity was returned by the remarkable care she received at Mansfield Place for which the family expresses their deepest gratitude. The family also extends endless appreciation for the UVM Medical Center Hospice staff and volunteers for their loving care. There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held in the spring for the family. In lieu of flowers, please offer an act of kindness or a contribution to your local animal rescue, Alzheimer's Association, Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, or the Al-Anon World Service Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.