Phyllis Jackson rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Phyllis Jackson, 76, who died Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Mountain View Center was held Saturday at Christ the King Church. Father Matthew Rensch officiated. The organist was William Gower-Johnson and the vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Readers were Jessica Jackson and Judy Bombardier. Gift bearers were Rielle Flanders, Reilly Flanders and Karine Bombardier. A reception followed at the Italian Aid Society. Burial will be at a later date in the Mountain View Cemetery in West Pawlet. In honor of her avid support of organ donation, memorial contribution may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 or at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home.
