Phyllis Jackson RUTLAND — The private burial for Phyllis Jackson, 76, who died Monday, June 22, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in Mountain View Cemetery in West Pawlet for close friends and family.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 11:50 pm
