Phyllis Jackson RUTLAND — Phyllis Jackson, 76, died Monday morning June 22, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on Nov. 4, 1943, in Bridgewater the daughter of Irving and Edith (Coombs) Payson. Mrs. Jackson grew up in Bridgewater/Plymouth area and attended the Plymouth Notch School. She relocated to Rutland in 1965, where she met her husband Donald. She was a Licensed Nurses Assistant at Beverly Manor Nursing home for several years Mrs. Jackson enjoyed bingo, country music, and was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. She was a member of Christ the King Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31 of Rutland. Survivors include four daughters, Janet Jackson of Northfield, New Hampshire; Judy Bombardier of Rutland Town; Joanne Jackson of Rutland Town; and Jessica Jackson of Castleton; two sons, John Jackson of Rutland; and Joey Jackson of West Rutland; three sisters, Jean Nichols of Danby; Cindy Parker and Mary Parker both of Rutland; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald L. Jackson, on April 25, 2005 There will be no public calling hours. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday June 27, 2020, at Chris the King Church. Burial will be at a later date in the Mountain View Cemetery in West Pawlet. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. In honor of her avid support of organ donation memorial contribution may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 or at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.