Phyllis Jean Spaulding RUTLAND — Phyllis Jean Spaulding, 70, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home. She was born June 15, 1950, in North Clarendon, the daughter of Robert and Lila Belle (Johnson) Pitts. She was a graduate of Rutland High School. Mrs. Spaulding was employed at Cascades Lodge and Grey Bonnet Inn in Killington. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. She enjoyed the beach and going to casinos. Survivors include her husband, Gerald Spaulding, and her mother, both of Rutland; and a brother, Robert Pitts of Ocala, Florida. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
