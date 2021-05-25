Phyllis L. Kimball BRANDON — The graveside service for Phyllis Lou Kimball, 92, who died April 29, 2021, was held Sunday, May 23, in Maple Cemetery in Lincoln. Family and friends shared in the service. The eulogy was written by a daughter, Pamela Reed. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
