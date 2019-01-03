Phyllis M. Dimick DANBY — Phyllis M. Dimick, 74, formerly of Rutland and Proctorsville, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Mountain View Center. She was born June 17, 1944, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Jack and Muriam Brunelle. She was a member of Clarendon Fire Department Auxiliary. Mrs. Dimick enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, canning and baking. Survivors include three sons Fred Field, of Rutland Town, Ed Field, of Kansas, Gordon Dimick Jr., of Clarendon; a stepdaughter, Brandy Knight, of Rutland Town; her significant other, Denis Lee, of Danby; a sister, Jackie Blanchard, of Kentucky; a brother, Charles Brunelle, of Clarendon; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Dimick Sr., in 2003; and a brother, Doug Brunelle. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Rutland-Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, VT Division, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
