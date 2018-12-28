Phyllis M. Muscatello RUTLAND — Phyllis M. Muscatello, 86, of Rutland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Rutland. She was born in Rutland Aug. 23, 1932, the daughter of William and Louise (Holden) Santwire. Phyllis was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1950. She was married to Ralph Muscatello who died in 2003. Surviving are two sons Ralph Muscatello and wife Julie, of El Cajon, CA, and James Muscatello and wife Cheryl, of Mendon; one daughter, Renee Muscatiello and Craig Burton, of Clarendon; a brother, Wayne Santwire and wife Eleanor, of Florida, and a sister, Carol Dorr and husband Robert, of Shrewsbury; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers Donald Santwire, Paul Santwire and Lee Santwire; and by two sisters Wilma Foster and Norma Bishop. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to VNA of Southwest Region.
