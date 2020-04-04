Phyllis M. White NORTH CLARENDON — Phyllis M. White, 89, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with as many family members present as allowed. She was born on Jan. 7, 1931, in Proctor, the only daughter of Frank and Mona (Cameron) Mack. Phyllis grew up in Proctor until relocating to Rutland, where she graduated from Rutland High School in the Class of 1948, before attending Rutland Business School for Secretarial Studies. After graduating, she was employed at Ryan, Smith and Carbine as Mr. Ryan’s secretary. Following a sabbatical to raise her young children, she re-entered the workforce as the first Clerk of the Court of Bankruptcy in Rutland, for Judge Marro for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed working at the craft show in the President’s Building at the Vermont State Fair each fall, seeing many old friends she hadn’t seen in a while. In 1949 she married her high school beau, Percy Davis, and raised four children together in their home in North Clarendon. In 1977, she married Richard “Dick” White, a fellow RHS classmate, who always admired that she was “a sharpshooter” in high school. Together they enjoyed a loving marriage full of family, adventure, laughter and companionship. Phyllis was a member of the United Methodist Church of Rutland, the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31. She was a fantastic baker and was especially known for her pies, as well as having her family be the guinea pigs for any new recipes. Phyllis also enjoyed sewing and knitting, bingo nights at MSJ, and word search puzzles. She looked forward to spending New Year’s in Montreal, and later, vacationing in Maine every summer with her husband, Dick, as well as their periodic travels to Europe. She was an adoring and dedicated mother who treasured time spent with her children and sharing stories of their childhood with her grandchildren. The most valuable thing to her was her family, and she was happiest when they were all around for cookouts or family reunions. Survivors include her husband Richard White, of North Clarendon; daughter Stacie (David) Zavistaski, of Rutland; brother Ronald (Sharon) Mack, of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Geri Mack, of New Hampshire; stepdaughter Lynn (Gene) Bourne, of Wallingford; stepsons Rick (Sue) White, of Springfield, and Jeff (Maureen) White, of Rutland; grandchildren Jarred, Jordan and wife Melissa, and Jillian, Kristen and Alexa, Amanda and Christopher, Chase and Shaelyn, Evan and Erin, Katharine and Grant, Brendan and Cedric; great-grandchildren Hunter and Mackenna; and beloved cousins and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Percy D. Davis; her son Gregory D. Davis in 1991; daughters Carla Bouley in 2006, and Marsha Wiederhorn in 2018; brothers David W. Mack in 2002 (and wife Doodles in 1999), and Frank Mack Jr. in 2009. Private graveside service will be in the East Clarendon Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (VABVI) 60 Kimball Ave, South Burlington, VT 05403 or www.vabvi.org
