Phyllis Morris Aitchison BRANDON — Phyllis Morris Aitchison, passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home in Brandon, VT. Phyllis was born in Wilmington, DE, on April 14, 1948. She was the daughter of Herbert D. and Norma E. (Brittingham) Morris. She grew up in Wilmington where she received her early education and graduated from Brandywine High School, Class of 1966. Phyllis’s most notable profession was as a realtor. For many years, she helped an innumerable amount of people find their forever-homes in the states of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. She had been a Brandon resident since 2006, moving here from San Antonio, TX. Phyllis was an active member in the Brandon community where she served on the Town of Brandon Planning Commission, Nifty Thrifty Board of Directors, Brandon Senior Center Board of Directors as secretary and the Brandon Town Hall Board of Directors as secretary. She also volunteered at the Brandon Food Shelf, Brandon Stephen A. Douglas Museum, Nifty Thrifty store and Brandon Senior Center. Phyllis spent several days a week instructing a Bone Builders class for local residents, which gave her much joy. She was an avid reader and shopper and enjoyed cross-stitch, sewing and jigsaw puzzles. Above all else, she was an outspoken, strong, independent, kind and welcoming mother, wife, grandmother and friend. Phyllis is survived by her loving family: husband Robert Aitchison, of Brandon; a daughter, Nichole Gomolinski (Paul); stepdaughter Ainsley Niedzielski (Steve), of Pennsylvania; stepson Michael Aitchison (Lauren), of New Jersey; brother H. Wayne Morris (Sharon), of Delaware; five grandchildren Zach and Mia Gomolinski, Charlotte and Brian Niedzielski and Tyler Aitchison. She will also be greatly missed by the nieces, nephews and cousins who survive her. Phyllis was predeceased by her younger sister, Connie L. Manlove. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. The family wishes to thank all of those at VNA Hospice who cared for her during her last days. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon Senior Citizens Center for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
