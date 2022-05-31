Phyllis Seitler WALLINGFORD — Phyllis Seitler, 92, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. After training at Wilson Memorial, she was a charge nurse in maternity and pediatrics and, after retirement, returned to be a nurse and caregiver. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing the pump organ at Hubbardton and Danby Four Corners and singing hymns. Wife of Richard Seitler; sister of Eileen, Marty and Shirley; survivors include son Calvin, four grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at First Baptist Church of Wallingford, followed by burial in East Clarendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ludlow Baptist Church; First Baptist Church, Wallingford; Moody Bible Institute; or to the needy and poor.
