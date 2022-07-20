Phyllis Shortsleeve CHITTENDEN — Phyllis Shortsleeve passed away surrounded by family on July 16th at her home in Chittenden. She is survived by her loving husband, John P. Shortsleeve II, her four children, Kym Blaisdell, Kellie Becker, Keith (Christy) Shortsleeve and Kris Shortsleeve, her four grandchildren - Nicole (JD) Dougherty, Elizabeth (Ben) Horton, Rebecca (Zach) Wyhowanec and Evan Shortsleeve, and her five great-grandchildren - AJ and Adrianna Guida, Reagan Dougherty, Quinn and Luke Wyhowanec. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Harold “Perk” and Wayne Pelkey, her half-sister Shirley Baccei and her half-brother Bob Bushey. Phyllis was born to Harold Pelkey and Marguerite Congdon on their dairy farm in Pittsford, VT on July 31st, 1940. She attended Pittsford Barstow High School. At just 16, Phyllis met Jack at a wedding and they were quickly taken with each other. They were married shortly thereafter on January 18th, 1958 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Pittsford, VT. Soon after beginning their family, Phyllis and Jack moved to Chittenden in 1959 into an 18th century farmhouse that Jack, a skilled carpenter, renovated over time. Phyllis had an incredible work ethic and used her grit to take a position with the U.S. Postal Service. While Phyllis worked her way up the ranks, Jack used his famed carpentry skills to convert their garage into the Chittenden Post Office. Phyllis became the Postmaster, and she loved her home serving as a notable gathering point for the community. Melding her work and her love of the community, Phyllis pulled together friends to personally answer every child’s letter to Santa. She welcomed young students to the Post Office to honor the importance of postal services in rural communities, hosted community appreciation days for patrons and sponsored a USPS float in the Chittenden Day parade. Phyllis retired after more than 30 years of service, but her legacy at the Post Office remains, still attached to their house today. She managed all of this while raising her four active children. She kept up with her kids by becoming involved in their activities, and quickly became well known on the slopes as both the ski school director at High Pond and for piling as many children as possible into her Volkswagen Bug to ski for the weekend. She caught the travel bug after chaperoning a high school skiing trip to Austria with Jack. From there, she and Jack traveled cross country on their Honda GoldWing motorcycles not once, but twice. She kept up with her grandchildren by traveling with them to Greece, China, South Africa and Zambia. Her love of life was matched only by her appetite for adventure. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taught them each how to ski, drive a car, snowmobile and water ski. She was always willing to show off that she could still water ski off the docks at 60+ years old! Phyllis and Jack organized many camping trips for their grandchildren and always brought along their beloved chocolate lab, Jacques. Phyllis and Jack shared a love of golf and enjoyed plenty of time on the golf course at Proctor Pittsford and at their home South Carolina. She shot her first and only hole-in-one at Wachesaw Plantation East in 2007. She and Jack were card sharks and loved playing long card games that spilled late into the night with friends. Phyllis was active in the Catholic Church. She served on the Parish Council at St. Robert’s Catholic Church for many years, organizing pot luck dinners and volunteering to clean the church throughout the year. She worked hard to both establish and build the church and keep the doors open. When that was no longer possible she was instrumental in establishing a scholarship fund for young Catholics. Community, family, and faith were the bedrocks of Phyllis’s life and her adventurous spirit will be missed by her family and friends. But nothing was more important to her than her beloved husband, Jack. As young adults from very humble beginnings, they created a family and built a life deeply rooted in their love for one another. They grew together with life’s many seasons, having children, renovating their home, and going on adventures together. In her later years, Jack was by her side handcrafting a custom swing so they could swing together and reminisce with family and friends on the front porch. Theirs was a love and legacy that will endure. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 20th from 4-6pm at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, VT. Her funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 21st at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford, with the burial immediately following the funeral at Baird Cemetery in Chittenden. Please join us for a reception following the committal service at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.