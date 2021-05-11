Phyllis (Williams) Kimball BRANDON — Phyllis Lou (Williams) Kimball, age 92, peacefully passed away April 29, 2021, at the Wintergreen Care Home. Phyllis was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Lincoln, Vermont, the daughter of the late George and Beulah (Griggs) Williams. Phyllis met the love of her life, Elmer W. Kimball, at the Burnham Hall in Lincoln. They were married May 5, 1950. Together, they celebrated 62 amazing years until Elmer’s passing in 2012. Phyllis graduated from Castleton College in 1949 with a degree in teaching. She taught at a rural school in Bristol. She loved teaching; however, once she had her own children, she wanted to spend all her time with them. The family moved to Brandon in 1955. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved caring for her family and her home, always striving to make others feel special and loved. Her favorite season was autumn, loved rides on dirt roads surrounded by trees, babies, roses, taking walks, cats and anything yellow. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Phyllis is survived by her son, William R. Kimball and wife Deborah of Leicester; three daughters, Marlene P. Rubeor and husband Duane of Texas, Kathy A. Webb and husband Charlie, also of Texas, and Pamela R. Reed and husband Jeffrey of Brandon, and daughter-in-law Cindy Kimball of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Elmer L. Kimball; her great-grandson, Sawyer Hanson; and her sister, Reatha Gromoshak. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the people who have given special love and care to our mom with dementia through these past years, Kim Bruce, Lisa Bruce and Stephanie Kimball, who all helped to keep our mom in her home as long as possible. We want to thank the hard-working staff at Wintergreen Care Home for the years of around the clock care of our mom. With special thanks to Jessi, who had been with her from her first day, and Brittney, Emily, Keisha and Jody. Thank you to Melissa Fox from Hospice. Our mom was just the sweetest, loving and kind person and we know she would want to thank each and every one of you for the care you gave her. The graveside committal service and burial will take place May 23, 2021, at 12 noon, in Maple Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to; Homeward Bound, 234 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
