Prescott J. "Sonny" Gearwar BRISTOL — Prescott John “Sonny” Gearwar, 74, of Bristol, passed away on April 19, 2019, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, as a result of a severe spinal injury. John was born in Rutland to John Prescott and Imogene “Prescott” Gearwar on April 30, 1944. He grew up and spent his formative years in the Brandon area graduating from Otter Valley Union High School in 1963. He worked at Simmonds Precision Products Inc. where he trained in Huntsville, Alabama. Over the years, John had a wide variety of employment opportunities, including owning his own rubbish removal business during the 1970s. John was a very devoted and loving father to his two children Christopher and Lisa. In his younger years, he loved coon and rabbit hunting, raising beagles, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, hiking and camping. John had a great love of music, singing and performing. He was a member of the Champlain Valley Fiddlers and a member of several bands with his brother, Albert “Butch” Gearwar. Later in life, John began to explore his artistic side and enjoyed painting and making beautiful wood carvings. Most recently in life, John enjoyed spending his summers at Hillcrest Campground, trips to Isle La Motte and visiting/helping friends, especially the elderly. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Imogene Gearwar, and his sister, Arlene Kimball. John is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Bedell Gearwar, whom he adored and loved with all of his heart. He is also survived by children Christopher (Lori) and Lisa (Ed); stepchildren Robert Bedell (Erica), Rhonda Fielding (Steve), Richard Bedell Jr. (Alicia) and Debbie Trautwein (Peter); siblings Robert Gearwar Sr. (Glenda), Albert “Butch” Gearwar and Theresa Rowe; grandchildren Jamie Gearwar (Seth), Ashely Hewes Manning (Tyrell), Christopher Gearwar (Cricket), Garret Hewes (Calley), Hillary Gearwar; step-grandchildren Kaitlyn Rooney (Patrick), Rachel Bedell, Justyn Cousino, Kali Harris (Brendan), Michael Bedell (Samantha), Jocelyn Bedell, Lainey Bedell, Jakob Trautwein, Hunter Bedell and Joshua Trautwein; 10 great-grandchildren; and his longtime friend and mother of his children, Barbara Bartholomew Gearwar. At John’s request, there will a celebration of life ceremony held on June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 7823, 530 Exchange St., Middlebury. The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at UVM Medical Center Surgical ICU for all the love, support and care they gave John and all of his loved ones.
