Preston D. Billings RUTLAND — Preston Douglass Billings, 63, of Rutland, Vermont, lost his fight with diabetes on Oct. 20, 2021. I married Martha Ross in 1980 and have a beautiful daughter, Heather Dee Hricko (Kyle), of Lake Mary, Florida. Heather’s mom passed at a very young age so I went to Florida and brought her home to raise. My mom, Cherri, is married to Fred Moller and they live in Wells, Vermont. My father, Preston Billings, is married to Mary Ann Foley of Rutland Town. I have a stepsister, Jessie, and -brother, Brian; sister, Sheri Billings; and brothers, Jeffrey Billings (Moe Riley), and Steve Billings; all live in Rutland. I have a niece, Julia, and two nephews, Logan and Avery Billings. My VERY SPECIAL Aunt Pam and Uncle Dick and I have traveled the United States and they'll always hold a place in my heart. I married Dianne Baker, and she has a son, Charles Rowse, whom I thought of as my son. On Sept 18, 2008, I met Lori Parker, a lady who changed my world. She truly taught me what love is. I was able to share her home with her and our three beautiful Golden retrievers, Shelbie, Baxter and Buddie. Thank you so much for loving me and helping me through some really rough times. My happiest times were when I was playing with my Goldens, riding my Harley with Lori, playing backgammon and watching the NE Patriots. Lori has two wonderful children, Mallary and Chris Gerry, who have two beautiful children, Caleb and Hannah, of Palm Desert, California. I had so much fun when Mallary and Chris came home. Chris and I would sit on the back porch and share some of the best cigars! Thank you, Chris, and thanks for visiting me at the hospital when I was so sick. To Andrew Flanders of Chittenden: “Please continue to take great care of Bentley. I was so happy to buy him for you.” While working for the city of Rutland for 30 years as a diesel mechanic, I spent a lot of long nights plowing snow for the city. I left the city in the year 2016 for unforeseen reasons. Unfortunately, Lori was never able to purchase life insurance for me as I had diabetes, so I suggested she have a GoFundMe page; and I appreciate your help. I also requested Lori to have no public services. If you care to make a donation, please do so to this email, It will help with my funeral: Lbillings3@yahoo.com at Pay Pal Friends & Families. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.