Preston R.A. Kitchens BRANDON — Preston Richard Aaron Kitchens, 30, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 15, 1989, in Rutland, the son of Heather Fredette and Raymond Kitchens. He graduated in 2008 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Kitchens enjoyed country music, reading, playing video games, fishing and swimming. Survivors include his mother and stepfather Paul Mahoney, both of Forest Dale; four siblings Samantha Mahoney, of Brandon, Garrett Kitchens, of Forest Dale, Griffith Mahoney, of Bristol, Adam Mahoney, of Rutland; his maternal grandmother, Marion Gargis, of Rutland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, April 13, at Brandon American Legion Post #55, followed by a reception. Private burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Preston Kitchens Memorial Fund, in care of Miller & Ketcham, 26 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
