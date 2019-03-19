Preston R. Mansfield ROCKINGHAM — Preston Robert Mansfield, 25, died Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by family, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, of ongoing illness complications. He was born April 26, 1993, in Essex, Massachusetts. He attended Green Mountain Union High School in Chester. Mr. Mansfield worked at The Pizza Stone. He enjoyed fishing, driving his car and music festivals. Survivors include his mother and caretaker, Darlene Doane, of Rockingham, father Erik Mansfield, of Essex Massachusetts, and stepfather Chuck Atwater; sisters Willow Atwater and Devon Mansfield; grandparents Robert and Ida Doane, Mary Posey Mansfield; aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins. The celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. March 24, at The Pizza Stone VT, 291 Pleasant Street, Chester. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
