Preston Todd Hall CASTLETON — Preston Todd Ryan Hall, 17, of Castleton and formerly of Poultney, died Oct. 10, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Aug. 21, 2003, in Rutland, the son of Amanda Beayon and Anthony Hall Jr. Preston had been a student at the Poultney High School where he was active in extracurricular activities and several school sports. He also had attended the Stafford Technical Center Construction Program. He enjoyed fishing, helping the elderly and being with family and friends. Survivors include his parents of Castleton; three brothers, Austin Hall of Poultney, Colby Gaiotti and John Gaiotti of Danby; maternal grandparents, Sue Beayon of Whitehall and Robert Beayon of Rutland; paternal grandparents, Anthony Hall Sr. and Linda Borrelli, both of Rutland; several uncles and aunts, including Adrienne Beayon of North Clarendon. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.