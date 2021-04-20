Priscilla A. McKeighan BRANDON — Priscilla Ann McKeighan, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Priscilla was born in Westford on Nov. 9, 1936. She was the daughter of Samuel and Greta (Pearson) Sarven. She attended Jericho High School graduating salutatorian and afterwards attended Johnson State College, for Early Education. In 1957, she moved to Brandon, where she was employed by the former Brandon Training School as an aide. Oct. 1, 1960, she married Floyd McKeighan in Brandon. She had worked as a seamstress at Van Raalte and Geiger of Austria, both in Middlebury. She had her own cleaning business until her retirement. She was often seen walking to town with her shopping cart. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her cat, Tiger. She leaves behind her cat, Fluffy, who meant to world to her; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pearl (McKeighan) Fales and Larry Fales of Rutland; her friends, Betty Guyette, Oliver Ketcham, Mei Mei and Bruce Brown, Steve Bilodeau; special neighbors, Ronnie Hayes and John "Jackie" and Susan Hayes. A private graveside committal service and burial took place on Monday, April 19, 2021, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon, officiated. Pallbearers included Ronald, Randy, Ricky and John Hayes, Bernard “Chip” Humiston and Steve Bilodeau. If you would like to send a memory card, please do so to Susan Hayes, 629 Pearl St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
