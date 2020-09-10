Priscilla Gene (Ellwood) Meinking CINCINNATI, Ohio — Priscilla Gene (nee Ellwood) Meinking, the daughter of the late William S. and Eugenie (nee Baker) Ellwood, died on Sept. 6, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on May 10, 1926, and spent most of her married life in the greater Cincinnati area. She is survived by five sons, Steve (Sandy), John (Kathy), Paul, Jim and Randy (Patty) Meinking; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome W. "Jerry" Meinking; a son, Daniel E. "Dan" Meinking; a daughter, Kathryn Mary, who died in infancy; a brother, George Baker Ellwood, and a sister, Eileen Ellwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Hospice of Cincinnati. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
