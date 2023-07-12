Priscilla Hard FLORENCE — Priscilla Hard passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023 after a long illness. She was born on December 1, 1937 in Bennington, VT. She was the daughter of Walter and Helen (Mattison) Harwood. Her childhood years were spent in East Rupert, VT at her parent’s dairy farm. She graduated from Burr and Burton High School in 1955 and then attended nurses training at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, NH. On September 22, 1956 she married Paul Hard, from Arlington, VT and they started their family while farming on her parent’s dairy farm. In 1966 they purchased “Our Farm” in Florence VT where she worked very hard every day of her life and enjoyed every minute of it. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to garden and her flower gardens were some of the prettiest in town. After retiring from farming, she helped some family friends taking care of their elderly parents. Priscilla was also known for her beautiful quilts which she entered at the Vermont State Fair many times where she won the top prize and many blue ribbons. There was not a stitch out of place in all of her quilts. She is survived by her four children, James (Debbie) Hard of Brandon, VT, Julie (Eddie) Keith of Pittsford, VT, Douglas Hard of Florence, VT and Kristie (Mike) Johnson of No. Clarendon, VT. Her sister and brother-in-law Beth and Mac Edwards of Hudson Falls, NY. Her sister-in-law Susan Durand of Arlington, VT and her brother and sister-in-law Don and June Hard of Springfield, VA. Her grandchildren, Steven Keith, Bradley Keith, Stephanie White, Lindsay Hard, Jodi McElroy, Brett Johnson, Dustin Hard and Daniel Hard. Her great grandchildren Cameron and Emma White and Waylen Johnson. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Also, a close family friend Cindy D'Andrea of Salem NY. She was predeceased by her husband Paul in 2001. We would like to thank the nurses and doctors and the entire staff at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center at DHMC for the wonderful end of life care. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Pittsford Fire Department, PO Box 10, Pittsford VT 05763, Pittsford First Response, 256 Arch St. Pittsford VT 05763 or the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon NH 03756. Services will be held on Saturday, July 22nd at 11:00 am at the Pittsford Congregational Church with the burial immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. There will be a reception in the church hall after the services.
