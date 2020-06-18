Priscilla (McCarthy) Morse RUTLAND — Priscilla McCarthy Morse, 99, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hanover, New Hampshire. Born Nov. 25, 1920, in Newmarket, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Joseph Albert and Gertrude Amy (Lever) McCarthy. Mrs. Morse graduated from Rutland High School and briefly worked at Howe’s Coffee Shop where she learned to make the perfect sandwich. She worked as the chief clerk and bookkeeper at H.P. Hood & Sons and as a secretary at the Paul Revere Life Insurance Co. Mrs. Morse was employed as the secretary to the general manager at the Rutland Herald for 26 years before retiring in 1989. She was a longtime member of the Hexagon Club, a member of the Maple Leaf Quilters and past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Among her many accomplishments, Mrs. Morse was a talented artist in many different mediums. She liked pretty things, especially flowers and plates. She married Richard L. Morse in 1952, who predeceased her in 2003. They shared a love for veterans and their families, as her husband was a veteran and World War II prisoner of war. During World War II, she was a volunteer with the American Red Cross, making bandages to support the war effort. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading World War II nonfiction books. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Morse Kuhn, her husband, Karl J. Kuhn, and grandsons Eric and Scott, of Haymarket, Virginia; and her son, Dr. Richard A. Morse, his wife, Dr. Christie L. Morse, and grandsons Christopher and Jonathan, of Hanover, New Hampshire. There will be no calling hours and private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Dodge House at 95 Crescent St. in Rutland to support homeless veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.
