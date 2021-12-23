Priscilla Roby PERKINSVILLE — Priscilla Roby passed away Dec. 20, 2021. She was born June 21, 1957, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of the late Louis and Eva Roby, of Ludlow, Vermont. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Cole, husband Sean Cole and granddaughter Taylor Cole, of Springfield, Vermont; daughter Bobbiejo Fountaine, husband Dan Fountaine and granddaughters Alexa Marotta and Zoe Marotta, of Essex, Vermont; son Jeremy Roby, of Springfield, Vermont; and longtime boyfriend, Mike Bersaw, of Perkinsville Vermont. Her siblings included Yvonne Kunz, of Chester, Vermont, Rita Skipper (predeceased), of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, Louise Phelps, of Bennington, Vermont, Alma Roby (predeceased), of Ludlow, Vermont. Brothers included Louis Roby, of Ludlow, Vermont, Ronnie Roby, of Ludlow, Vermont, Francis Roby (predeceased), of Ludlow, Vermont. Her hobbies included fishing, baking doughnuts, yard sales, and loved her holidays. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
