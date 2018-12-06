R. Scott Giguere KILLINGTON - R. Scott Giguere, 54, loving son, brother, partner and devoted father. Scott died peacefully at his home in Killington on Nov. 22, 2018, surrounded with love, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Since the inception of Killington as a ski area, Giguere has been a seminal figure in the vitality and development of the area. With the passing of Scott Giguere, an era also passes. Loved and known as Scotty by all who knew him, Scott’s friendship was unbounded. There’s little that he hasn’t done for so many that his goodness could not possibly pass with him. His love, laughter and light in his eyes were forthcoming whenever you were greeted by him. From the Wobbly Barn to Charity’s, to the Mountain and down to Route 4, Scott’s presence was an integral thread binding the community together. Born in Killington on Sept. 29, 1964, to Jack Giguere and Phoebe Standish. Scott was predeceased by his father, Jack. He is survived by his mother, Phoebe; son Colin; brother Brett; stepbrother Kenan; his partner, Jessica; best friend Benny; stepmother Teri; ex-wife Nicole; his precious dog, Roxy; and many other family members and many, many friends. His love for his family, especially for his son, was unbounded. Scott was an avid skier and ski racer, a lifelong resident of Killington. He also enjoyed spending time at family homes on St. John U.S. Virgin Islands, Nantucket and Florida. He attended the Woodstock High School, transferred to Williston/Northhampton School where he graduated. He went on to St. Lawrence University and graduated with a BA. His enthusiasm for everything he did was obvious to all close to him, in all of his activities from skiing, hiking, construction, building, developing and running Charity’s Restaurant. Scott’s tall, handsome, strapping stature, hearty laugh and winning smile was surpassed only by his kindness, generosity of spirit and full undivided attention that he gave to all who knew and loved him. His hospitality was unrivaled, at his home or business. You always felt welcomed by Scotty. There is a deep absence felt by all who knew him, but Scott lives on in his family, friends and the community. Thank you, Scotty, for all you gave us. You will always be deeply loved. A memorial service for Scott will be held on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Our Savior, Mission Farm, Killington, with a celebration to follow at the Foundry Restaurant in Killington from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend either event. Memorial donations may be made to a fund for Scott's son, Colin, to attend summer camp. Donations should be payable to Colin Giguere, C/O Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 30, Woodstock, VT 05091. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
