Rabbi Solomon Goldberg RUTLAND — Rabbi Solomon Goldberg, 88, passed away on Friday evening, March 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rina Goldberg; his parents Max and Tillie Goldberg; his brothers Leon, William and Arnold; and his sister, Jeanette. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Marilyn; sisters Miriam (Arno) Cassell and Freda Klugman; sons Hillel Avraham (Debra) Goldberg, Nahum Dov (Danielle Romanoff) Goldberg and Ari Yehudah (Stacy) Goldberg; grandchildren Amiel, Yair, Eli and Ilana; great-grandson Yitzy; and several nieces and nephews. After receiving his rabbinic ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in 1960, Solomon served as rabbi of the Rutland Jewish Center for his entire 42-year career. A hallmark of his rabbinate was training children and adults to be literate and capable of leading worship services and home rituals. Indeed, he took special pride when visitors from large Jewish communities would marvel at the ability of his small congregation’s teens to confidently and expertly lead services. Rabbi Goldberg was active in a plethora of civic and interfaith initiatives representing the Rutland region’s Jewish community. He received service awards from The National Conference of Christians and Jews, the Vermont Conference of Social Concerns, the Rutland Council of Social Agencies, United States Community Services Administration, and was president of the Rutland Clergy Association. He was presented a Key to the City of Rutland and received a tribute in the Congressional Record upon his retirement by Sen. James Jeffords, as well as an American flag which was flown over the United States Capitol building at the request of Sen. Patrick Leahy. A native of Bethlehem, PA, Rabbi Goldberg received a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in French from Moravian College, graduating first in his class. He then served as a Chaplain’s Assistant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As part of his rabbinical studies, he received a Master of Hebrew Literature degree and subsequently, a Doctor of Divinity degree honoris causa. Solomon served on the Executive Council of the Rabbinical Assembly and several terms as treasurer of the Rabbinical Assembly’s Empire Region. Rabbi Goldberg was appointed Rabbi Emeritus upon his retirement from the Rutland Jewish Center and soon thereafter, moved to Greensboro, NC, with his wife, Marilyn. Even in retirement, he remained busy teaching adult education classes at Beth David Synagogue and tutoring children at B’nai Shalom Day School, where he was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Interment will occur at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the Rutland Jewish Cemetery in North Clarendon, VT. The Mincha (afternoon service), including personal remembrances and the traditional Seudat Havraah (meal of consolation), will follow at the Rutland Jewish Center. The family requests that donations may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (umdf.org); the Hebrew Congregation of Homecrest House (c/o Abe Finkelstein, 14510 Homecrest Road, Apt. 2004, Silver Spring, MD 20906); or the charity of their choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
