Rabbi Solomon Goldberg rites RUTLAND — The service for Rabbi Solomon Goldberg, 88, of Silver Spring, Maryland, formerly of Rutland, who died March 15, 2019, was held March 19 at Rutland Jewish Center, with burial in the Rutland Jewish Cemetery. Rabbi Joanie Yafa Chase, of Massachusetts, officiated and Rabba Kaya Stern-Kaufman, of Rutland Jewish Center, assisted. Eulogies were given by family and friends. Bearers were grandchildren Amiel, Yair, Eli and Ilana Goldberg; nephews Warren Goldberg, Scott Klugman; and Steve Hochberg. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.