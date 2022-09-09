Rachael Grover Brown WHITE RIVER JCT — Rachael Grover Brown died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was 82. Her previously published, complete obituary can be read on the Knight Funeral Home website (www.knightfuneralhomes.com/obituary/rachel-brown). She was born December 5, 1939, in Springfield, VT, daughter of Clarence N., Sr. and Mary I. (Snell) Grover. She was predeceased by Raymond, her beloved husband of nearly 48 years; daughter, Sherry Elizabeth Brown; sisters, Ramona Komulainen, Helen Varney, Florence Sain, Mary Austin, Evelyn Stonestreet, Althea Bender, brothers Clarence (Sonny) Grover, Jr., and an infant brother, Richard George Grover. She is survived by her sister, Esther Ballou, and 32 nieces and nephews, 60 great nieces and nephews, and 30 great-great nieces and nephews, two aunts, and several cousins. She is also survived by her son, Michael James Brown (Lori) of Snoqualmie, WA; three grandchildren: Casey Perkins of White River Jct. and her great grandsons, Sheldon and Maddox; Kristin Trujeque (Enrique) of Bonney Lake, WA and her great granddaughter, Gabriella and great grandson, Luca; and Patrick Brown (Shida Bonakdar) of Seattle, WA. She is further survived by her loving partner, Charles (Charlie) Sirosky of Newport, NH and his son, Michael Sirosky and daughter, Karen Stanhope. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Christian Street Cemetery, in Hartford, VT. The family invites all to gather with them for a luncheon in remembrance of Rachael. This catered reception will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Fat Sheep Farm Event Barn, 122 Best Road, Windsor, VT. Please join us at either the service or the reception, or both. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Make-A-Wish® Vermont. 6655 Shelburne Road Suite 300 Shelburne, VT 05482 or visit their website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.