Rachel J. (Atkinson) Bittner MUSKEGO, Wis. — Rachel Jane Atkinson Bittner, 92, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. She was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Cavendish, VT, the daughter of Will and May Murray Atkinson. She graduated from Brattleboro High School, class of 1944. She was married to John P. “Jack” Bittner on May 11, 1946, in Brattleboro. Survivors include her children Susan Lawler, of Muskego, WI, Anne Bittner, of Sierra Madre, CA, Barbara Heublein and husband Bruce, of Cayucos, CA, Jean Christensen, of Columbia Heights, MN, Robert Bittner, of Redway, CA, Edith Brown and husband Wally, of Chester, VT, John Bittner, of Germany, Marilyn D’Ambrosio and husband Tony, of Canton, ME, George Bittner and wife Mary, of Chester, VT, Shelly Crawford and husband Rick, of Rockingham, VT, Jeffrey Bittner, of Claremont, NH, and Fred Bittner and wife Christine, of Gilbert, AZ. She was the proud, loving and much loved grandmother of 33 and great-grandmother of 41. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her son, Ben; her son-in-law, Ron Lawler; and her sisters Harriet Emery and Ethel Smith. She lived her entire life in New England, including in Cavendish, Dummerston, Brattleboro, Westminster West, Derby, Chester, and Springfield where she was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She moved to Muskego, WI, in 2015 to make her home with daughter Susan. Throughout her life, she was an exemplary mother and a helpmate and partner to her husband, Jack, working side by side with him in his various business ventures and construction projects. She was also accomplished at sewing and at designing and crafting hooked rugs. She was unbeatable at Chinese checkers, and she enjoyed competitive family card games. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and burial will take place in the Cavendish Center Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Springfield VT Meals on Wheels or to a charity of your choice.
