Rachel Nichols CASTLETON — Rachel Nichols, 79 of Castleton, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Mount Holly on July 16, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Clark) Clark. She managed and owned several restaurants over the years, balancing her duties at these establishments with being a school bus driver, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Rachel was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fair Haven and the American Legion Post 50 Auxiliary in Castleton. She was past president of the Eagles and through grant writing was responsible for procuring several thousands of dollars for the Rutland Hospital. She is survived by her children Theodore Rozell (JoAnne)of Whitehall, Ed Rozell (Peggy) of Rutland, Tammie Gimmler (Luke) of Dresden, NY and Tina Rozell (partner Gus) of Whitehall, stepchildren Terry Nichols, Billy Nichols, and Scott Nichols, all of New York, her partner of many years Joseph Bordinelli of Castleton, a sister Donna Clark, a special niece Kim Babcock, both of Poultney, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Fay Nichols, a son Robert Rozell and a stepson Bruce Nichols. Friends may call from 1 to 3 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. A memorial service will be held at 3PM. A reception will follow at the Castleton American Legion.
