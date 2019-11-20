Rachel P. (Mudge) Freeman CHESTER — Rachel Polly (Mudge) Freeman, 96, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was born Jan. 22, 1923, in Belmont, the daughter of Basil and Catherine (Priest) Mudge. She graduated in 1941 from Wallingford High School. Ms. Freeman worked at Tambrands in Rutland and was a telephone operator in Cuttingsville and Mount Holly before her employment with NewsBank/Readex for 30 years. She also made evergreen wreaths. She was a member of Rebekah Lakeside Lodge #31 of Belmont, Hope Lodge #32 in Chester, the Columbia Lodge #21, then Crystal Lodge #14 in Saxtons River. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Wheeler, of Chester; a granddaughter, two great-grandchildren; and several cousins. The graveside service will be at a later date in Laurel Glen Cemetery in Cuttingsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont, 431 Pine St., Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Miracle Flights for Children, 5740 South Eastern Ave., Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89119. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.