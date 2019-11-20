Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.