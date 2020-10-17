Rachel (Pivin) Thibault HINESBURG — Rachel Pivin Thibault died Oct. 6, 2020, at Burlington Medical Center. She was born Jan. 3, 1958 in Berlin, New Hampshire, the daughter of Arthur and Juliette Pivin. Rachel was an educator in the Shelburne Community School as an ELL teacher. Survivors include her husband, Brian of Hinesburg; two children, Kayla Thibault (Izzy) of Bethel, and Ariana Cummons (Michael) of Saco, Maine; her father Arthur Pivin of Rutland, a brother Ron Pivin of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and a sister Rita Kelly of Rutland, five grandsons and nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her mother, Juliette Pivin Oct. 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to USCRI Vermont, previously known as the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program. A celebration of Rachel's life will be held privately for family and close friends due to current COVID guidelines.
