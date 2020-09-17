Rachella "Ruthie" Bolton BENNINGTON — Rachella "Ruthie" Bolton, 71, a resident of Jefferson Heights, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020. The daughter of Holocaust survivors, David and Sonia (Bebelski) Mac, she was born in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan. 26, 1949. They immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island when she was an infant. Ruthie was raised and educated in Rutland where she was salutatorian of the Class of 1966. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1970 from the University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics, and later obtained her master's degree in teaching from the College of St. Joseph. She taught Mathematics in Hingham, Massachusetts, for three years prior to her 32-year career as a Math teacher at Mount Anthony Union High School. She was an active and current member for several years in Delta Kappa Gamma (International Society for Key Women Educators). Ruthie leaves her husband, Raymond G. Bolton, whom she met while attending UVM and made their home in Bennington for all 47 years of their marriage; her children, Joanna Bolton Probola and husband JP of Oxford, Florida, Margery Hajek and husband Thomas of Downington, Pennsylvania, and Jason Bolton and wife Emily of New Castle, Colorado; eight grandchildren who were the shining light of her life and affectionately knew her as “MeeMee,” Katherine, Lillian and David Probola, Harper, Whitney and Wesson Hajek, and Rosalie and Violet Bolton; her older brother, Israel Mac and wife Cookie of Rutland; younger sister, Sally Mac Williams and husband Will of Concord, Massachusetts; also several nieces and nephews she treated like her own children. Her parents predeceased her. She loved her current and past beloved pets, that her neighbors will always remember her walking up and down Jefferson Heights. In light of the ongoing pandemic and in keeping with Jewish rituals, services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in Ruthie’s memory be made to the Second Chance Animal Center or Aiden’s Heart Foundation, through the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. Ruthie was a well-known member of the community and was a perpetual “bucket filler” with limitless generosity for others. She will be missed by so many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.