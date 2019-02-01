Rage Crowley BEND, Ore. - Rage Crowley, 68, died Jan. 23, 2019. He was born Everett George Crowley Jan. 25, 1950, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Laurel and Alfred Crowley. Nicknamed “Butch” and "The Raging Everett," he later legally changed his name to "Rage." In Vermont, he worked in Healdville on the family farm and at Crowley Cheese Factory while growing up. He graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow and attended UVM where he learned to cook. Mr. Crowley managed food service accounts for Marriott in various locations, finally settling in Oregon. He was a baseball fan and enjoyed traveling. Survivors include his son, Steven Crowley; two grandchildren; two sisters Jean Spruce and Cilva Tanguay; his former wife, Patty Rimmel; two nieces and a grandniece. He was predeceased by his son, Allen Crowley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.