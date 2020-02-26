Ralph B. Dewitt Jr. BRANDON — Ralph Buckland Dewitt Jr., 71, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 13, 1948, in Middlebury, the son of Mildred (Adams) and Ralph Dewitt Sr. He graduated in 1966 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Dewitt worked at White Pigment Corp. in Florence, retiring as assistant foreman of the Omya milling department in 1998 following 33 years of service. In earlier years, he enjoyed water skiing, camping and doing mechanical work on snowmobiles and four-wheelers. Survivors include his sister, Flossie McLaughlin of Brandon, a niece and two nephews. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home, with the Rev. William Bartholomew. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
