Ralph Barber Sr WESTMINSTER — Ralph Barber Sr passed away suddenly on April 25, 2023 at this home. Ralph was born in Procter VT on January 26, 1956 to Ralph and Elizabeth (Regimbald) Barber. Ralph grew up in Danby VT. Ralph received his education in Wallingford VT and later resided in Westminster. Ralph loved spending time with his kids, loved teaching his grandson Mason everything he knew, loved playing cards with his granddaughter Sophia. He also enjoyed working and fixing anything and enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing video games. Ralph was hilarious, loved to joke and make people laugh. Ralph is survived by his four daughters Jennifer (Barber) Riviezzo of Perkinsville, Tasha Barber of Westminster, Stephanie Barber of St. Albans and Nicole Barber Zielonko of North Adams, MA, as well as one son Mitchell Barber of Brattleboro. Ralph is also survived by three bothers James and Robert Sherman both of Brattleboro and Charles Sherman of Vermont. Ralph has three sisters Robin Hale of Rutland, Pamela Johnson pf Brattleboro and Rhonda Fitts of Bellows Falls. He as 16 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Ralph was predeceased by a son Ralph Barber Jr. and three nephews A celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date Donations may be made to the American Lung Association Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls.
