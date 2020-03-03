Ralph Buckland Dewitt Jr. rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Ralph Buckland Dewitt Jr., 71, who died Feb. 24, 2020, was held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of Brandon Congregational Church, officiated. A reception followed at the old home place. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery.
