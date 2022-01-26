Ralph “Budd” Welsh Jr. MANCHESTER — Ralph “Budd” Welsh Jr., age 100, died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022, at Equinox Terrace in Manchester, Vermont. Born Nov. 1, 1921, to Ralph Sr. and Leonora Welsh, in West Haven, Connecticut, Budd, as he preferred to be known, was raised in Summit, New Jersey. He graduated from Summit High School in 1939 and attended The New Hampton School prior to becoming a proud legacy student at Dartmouth College. During his college years, he spent summers at Forest Lake Camp in Warrensburg, New York, and enjoyed the family cottage on Budd Lake in New Jersey. A proud and active member of the Dartmouth Class of 1944, Budd attended, and was honored at, his 70th Reunion in 2014. His college years were interrupted by three years of service with the 100th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army where he actively served with an intelligence unit responsible for tracking enemy troop movement along the French and German border. Following his honorable discharge, Budd returned to Dartmouth and completed his B.A. in 1946. After graduation, Budd returned to New Jersey and worked in accounting at Ciba Pharmaceutical. It was during his time at Ciba that he was introduced to Carol Bockoven whom he married in 1947. She was the love of his life and they enjoyed 65 years together until her passing in 2012. Together, they raised three children, Bruce, Scott and Debra, in the country community of Mendham, New Jersey, where he established his own insurance agency, The Mendham Agency. However, his time at Dartmouth had planted a “live in New England” seed and the desire to return was strong. In 1976, with Carol and son Scott, the family moved to Manchester, Vermont, and purchased the Montclair Motel which they promptly renamed the Aspen Motel. Budd and Carol retired from the motel business in the late-’90s to enjoy years of retirement in Manchester with their children, grandchildren and friends. They also enjoyed spring trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, their beloved honeymoon destination. Budd was a consummate gentleman, personal and gregarious, who actively dedicated years of volunteer accounting and coaching services to the Rotary Club, Mendham Pastime Club and Mendham Little League. He also served as treasurer for both the Mendham Hilltop Presbyterian Church and the First Congregational Church of Manchester. Budd recently celebrated his 100th birthday with his entire immediate family. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Andrews, of Waldoboro, Maine; children, Bruce (Linda), of Clarendon, Vermont, Scott (Lynne), of Manchester, Vermont, and Dr. Debra Welsh, of South Burlington, Vermont; grandchildren and their spouses, Alison and Joe Jankowski, Tim and Kelsey Welsh, Emily and Joe Kohler, and Kelsey and Tyler DePriest; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and James Jankowski, and Leo Welsh. Everyone will miss Pop-Pop and Great-Pop-Pop very much. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Bockoven, in 2012; sister Betty Jean Grant in 2017; and daughter-in-law Carol Porter Welsh in 2011. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Macular Degeneration Research at P.O. Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952; or Maine Children’s Cancer Program at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102 with MCCP in the memo line. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
