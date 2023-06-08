Ralph & Donna Perry IRA — The family of Ralph and Donna Perry would like to express our extreme heartfelt thanks for all of the many acts of kindness, cards and support from our friends and families. Especially David and Robyn Nelson and their family, UVM medical teams, Fanny Allen Rehab, UVM Dialysis team at RRMC, and Mountain View Rehab VNA and Hospice, and Clifford Funeral Home Parlor. There will be a potluck celebration of life on July 15th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at 528 West Road in Ira, VT. Follow on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.