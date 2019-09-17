Ralph E. Fredericks rites WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Ralph Edward Fredericks, 68, who died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, was held Sunday, Sept. 15, in St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. The Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois officiated. A reception followed at the Parish Hall. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
