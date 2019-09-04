Ralph E. Fredericks WALLINGFORD — Ralph Edward Fredericks, 68, a lifelong resident of Wallingford, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Rutland Health and Rehab. He was born on Nov. 7, 1950, in Wallingford, the son of Francis and Gertrude (Keyes) Fredericks. Ralph went to live with Clyde and Elizabeth Patch when he was an infant and became part of their family. He had worked for Vermont Tubbs for a while and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ralph enjoyed driving his riding lawn mower towing his trailer around Wallingford, with his dog, Lacy, in the trailer. Survivors include his guardian and foster sister, Margaret Carvey, of Wallingford; three sisters Helen Fredericks, Beverly Fredericks and Carol McNatt, of TX; a brother, Henry Fredericks, of Rutland; and a niece, Angel Fredericks. He was predeceased by his parents; foster parents; a foster brother, James Patch; two sisters Marion Fredericks and Theresa Fredericks; and three brothers Claude F. Fredericks, George Fredericks and William Fredericks. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. The family would like to thank Rutland Health and Rehab for the care they provided to Ralph. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
