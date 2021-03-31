Ralph E. Lobb RUTLAND — Ralph Edwin Lobb, 85, died March 20, 2021, in the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was born July 26, 1935, in Abington, Pennsylvania. He graduated from St. Francis Vocational Academy of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, as a certified carpenter. Mr. Lobb enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952, served on the USS Heyliger, the USS Wisconsin, and was honorably discharged after eight years. He became a master carpenter and cabinetmaker working in New York City and Nantucket, Massachusetts. He enjoyed sculpting marble and was a photographer. Survivors include his daughter, Elana Lakowitz; his siblings, Eleanor Lobb King, Diane (Leonard) Starkey, Thomas and Charles Leonard; 14 nieces and nephews. Mr. Lobb was predeceased by his siblings, Marjorie (Lobb) Rist, Joseph Lobb; and two nephews. There will be no memorial service. His cremains will be deposited in the ocean off the Nantucket shores.
