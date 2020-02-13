Ralph E. Fuller RUTLAND — A celebration of life for Ralph Elwin Fuller, 83, who died Feb. 3, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the American Legion in Rutland.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 12:08 am
