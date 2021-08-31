Ralph F. Severance RUTLAND — The funeral service for Ralph F. Severance, 90, who died April 1, 2021, was held Sunday, Aug. 29, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Cremains were placed in Trinity Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Sarah Ginolfi officiated. Military honors were held. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
