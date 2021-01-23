Ralph F. Whittemore HAMPTON, N.Y. — Ralph Frederick Whittemore, 71, of Hampton, New York, passed away in his home on Jan. 2, 2021, with his family at his side. He was born on Nov. 29, 1949, in Rutland, the son of Howard G. and Dorothy (Anoe) Whittemore. Ralph grew up in Rutland and had been employed at the General Electric Co. until his retirement. All through his life, Ralph loved hunting, fishing and golf! He was a magnificent father, partner, brother and friend. He always loved taking a ride exploring the back roads of Vermont to look for deer, visiting "secret" fishing holes or waterfalls, sharing stories and experiences with whomever had the privilege to be with him. He was a bit wild in his younger years but then family suited him well. He enjoyed many activities; what sticks out the most is boating, water skiing and Moonlight Madness every Thursday night with Bev at Fairwood Lanes. Later in life, you would often find him on the local golf courses, participating in tournaments and leagues with family and friends. In the more recent years, he would be floating on Lake Bomoseen or touring bikini row in his pontoon boat cruising with Beverly and their dog, Snoop. Ralph is survived by his significant other of 46 years, Beverly Bennett of Hampton, New York; his children, Ralena Whittemore of Hampton, New York, Marlaina (Whittemore) Williams of Whitehall, New York, Wendy Bennett of Hampton, New York, and Thomas Bennett of Middletown Springs, Vermont. He is also survived by several siblings, sisters Paula Gregory of Texas and Virginia Hubbard of Barre, and brothers Joseph Whittemore of St. Albans, Peter Whittemore of Rutland and John Whittemore of Texas; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, friends and neighbors. We can take comfort knowing he is now free of his worldly pains, soaking up heavenly light (as he could often be found doing on the porch shirtless with snow on the ground) drinking Michelob Ultra, and watching over us! A memorial fund has been created in memory of Ralph F. Whittemore to show his continued support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please donate by following the link http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Ralph_F_Whittemore. We thank you in advance for any donations you make! Ralph didn't wish to have traditional funeral services; however, he did want his friends and family to celebrate his life not his death! We will be having a memorial event at a later date in 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.