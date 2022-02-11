Ralph G. Congdon SHREWSBURY — Ralph passed on Feb. 8, 2022, from a short battle with cancer. Ralph was the son of the late Richmond Smith Congdon, of Wallingford, and the late Jane (Plumley) Congdon Brockman, from Shrewsbury, Vermont. Ralph joined the United States Navy as a Seabee heavy duty equipment mechanic in 1976 upon graduating from Mill River Union High School. He proudly served his country for 20 years. Ralph was the second youngest to make rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) In the Seabees. Ralph traveled twice the world over. Some of his deployments brought him to Adak, Alaska, twice, Rota, Spain, Diego Garcia, Sicily, and many other places. Upon retiring, Ralph lived in Gulfport, Mississippi, then eventually returning to his roots in Vermont, marrying Aimee (Varian) Frank on Aug. 11, 2002, officiated by the one and only, Larry Carrara. They also renewed their vows on Feb. 6, 2022. Ralph is survived by his wife of 20-1/2 loving, fun-filled years; his sons, Jeremy (Ruth) Congdon, of Springfield, Vermont, and Joshua Congdon, of Springfield, Vermont; his brother, Richmond (Marj), of Shrewsbury, Vermont; his sister, Ralena (late husband Mike), of Bomoseen, Vermont; brother, Royalton (Debbie) Congdon, of Wallingford, Vermont; sister, Renee (Edward) Herron; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends. A special thank you to Carrie (Carrara) Philbert and her husband, Bernie, for their love, support and friendship so freely given over time and especially, during this difficult time. A special thanks to Zak Portzer for his support and friendship he has shared with Ralph and Aimee over time. Ralph will truly be missed for his thoughtful nature and loving ways, but never, ever forgotten. Goodbye for now, Seabee, thank you for all that you have forfeited to help protect our country. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
