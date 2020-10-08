Ralph Hutchins, Jr. HYDEVILLE — Ralph Hutchins Jr., 54, died Oct. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 17, 1965, at Rutland Hospital. He was employed at Evergreen Slate Co. in Granville, New York. Mr. Hutchins enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include a sister, Gail Munnett of Rutland, and a brother, Mark Munnett of Castleton; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth L. Hutchins, and his father, Ralph G. Hutchins Sr. The celebration of life will be held at a later date.
