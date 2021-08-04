Ralph J. Michael PLYMOUTH — A memorial service for Ralph Joseph Michael, who died on December 28, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Plymouth Notch Church at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation in Plymouth, Vermont. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.