Ralph J. Michael PLYMOUTH — Ralph Joseph Michael, 81, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Plymouth, the son of Arnold Joseph and Violette M. (Derby) Michael. He graduated in 1956 from Black River High School in Ludlow and in 1960 from Norwich University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and received an officer's commission in the U.S. Army. Mr. Michael served in the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, from 1960-1963, and returning to Vermont, continued service with the Army Reserves until 1968. He married Judith (Balestra) in 1967. He worked for the Vermont Highway Department for five years as a project engineer during the construction of the interstate highways. In 1969, he founded Michael Engineering Co. which he operated for over 50 years. During this time, he worked as an engineer and professional land surveyor on projects statewide and was a member of the Vermont Society of Land Surveyors and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Mr. Michael enjoyed woodworking, gardening, landscaping and stone walls. Survivors include his wife; his children, Michelle and Jeremy; five grandchildren; his siblings, Rudolph, Mary Ann Underhill and Marilyn Seward. He was predeceased by siblings, Marguerita Hutt and Rodney. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Society of Land Surveyors Educational Fund or Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
